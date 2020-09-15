Palm Beach County Youth Services Department to resume free in-person mental health services

WEST PALM BEACH — In accordance with Palm Beach County entering Phase 2, Step 1 reopening, mental health services provided by the Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Residential Treatment and Family Counseling (RTFC) Division will resume in-person services beginning Sept. 21. Palm Beach County Youth Services continues to adhere to the CDC guidelines. Telehealth services will continued to be offered, based on client preference.

The RTFC Division provides Palm Beach County residents free family and individual therapy, parent training services, a certified trauma-informed care treatment program, weekly remote trainings on a variety of mental health topics, community based services including assessments, school-based behavioral health services and a court diversion program providing case management, case planning, referral advocacy and mediation.

Licensed therapists, social workers and psychologists can help by addressing the following areas:

• adjustment to virtual/in-person schooling

• anxiety, grief, depression

• traumatic stress responses

• parent-child relationships

• school and behavioral concerns

• self-esteem, bullying

• isolation, loneliness

• communication and social skills

• emotion regulation

• family violence

Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. with locations in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray Beach and Belle Glade. Mental health services are offered in person or virtually, via Zoom Video and available in English, Spanish, French and Creole. Please call 561-625-2540 to schedule an intake appointment.

For a full list of mental health services provided by Palm Beach County Youth Services, please visit: https://discover.pbcgov.org/youthservices/Pages/default.aspx