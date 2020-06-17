Okeechobee County Health Department gives out free masks

OKEECHOBEE — For many months now, the Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County has been working with the residents, visitors and community leaders to identify and isolate positive cases of COVID-19 in Okeechobee County.

In an effort to slow the spread and keep Okeechobee County safe, this week the Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County will be offering cloth face coverings to anyone in Okeechobee County who wishes to use a cloth face covering to protect themselves from COVID-19. The department recently received a shipment from FEMA of 45,000 cloth face coverings. If you, your family or your organization would like to have some of these cloth face coverings, please contact the Florida Department of Health at (863) 462-5800 and press #3 to indicate how many masks you need.

Individuals can pick up these free cloth face coverings at the front desk, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m., at 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave., Okeechobee, FL, 34972.

Cloth face coverings are also available in Okeechobee for pickup at:

• Okeechobee Public Library, 206 S.W. 16th St.;

• Okeechobee Parks & Recreation, 1718 N.W. Ninth St.;

• Senior Services, 1690 N.W. Ninth Ave.;

• Okeechobee City Hall, 55 S.E. Third Ave.;

• Chobee Grocery, 805 N.E. 13th Ave.;

• Okeechobee Clerk of Courts, 312 N.W. Third St.;

• Our Village, 17-3 S.W. Second Ave.;

• Morgan’s Furniture, 707 S.W. Park St.; and

• Piper’s Screen Printing, 120 S.W Seventh Ave.