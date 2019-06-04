Nonprofit applications now open for a share of $1 million!

WEST PALM BEACH — Quantum Foundation is now accepting applications for grassroots nonprofits in Palm Beach County to receive their share of $1 million! This year marks the ninth annual Quantum in the Community initiative to help local nonprofits working toward a healthier Palm Beach County by meeting the basic needs of residents through food, clothing, shelter, transportation and more.

“Grassroots organizations are a big indicator of health in our county,” said Eric Kelly, president of Quantum Foundation. “We support nonprofits providing whole-health initiatives as our mission is to provide better community engagement, improved access to healthcare, and stronger connections within the system through navigation help. These organizations providing the basic needs are the cornerstone to success, which is why we’ve decided to make sure these incredible groups get the funding they need. To celebrate more than 20 years of impacting the health of our local residents, we wanted to make this event count with the special $1 million budget to meet the growing needs of Palm Beach County.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Quantum Foundation

Quantum in the community in 2018.

Strict criteria are set up for those nonprofits applying:

• Organization must be registered as a 501c3.

• Organization must have been working in Palm Beach County for at least six months.

• Annual operating budget may not exceed $500,000.

• Organization must provide basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, utilities and transportation to the county’s most vulnerable residents.

A committee of Quantum staff and board members will carefully consider each application. The selected organizations will receive up to $25,000 of the $1 million total. To learn more, visit the Quantum Foundation website at www.quantumfnd.org/. All applications must be submitted using the foundation’s online system by the Aug. 2 deadline. Funding announcements will be made on Nov. 13 during a celebratory breakfast ceremony.

Quantum Foundation’s mission is to fund initiatives that improve the health of Palm Beach County residents. In 1998, Quantum Foundation marked its rookie year as one of Palm Beach County’s newest and largest philanthropic organizations with an impressive $7.6 million granted to more than 40 Palm Beach County projects. Twenty years later, with assets of approximately $150 million, the organization’s focus remains on keeping Palm Beach County healthy. Their 20 years’ worth of awards totals more than $130 million and has impacted hundreds of local nonprofit organizations. Every dollar the foundation grants continues to stay in the county to benefit local communities. For additional information, visit www.quantumfnd.org or call 561-832-7497.