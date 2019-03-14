New ambulance services at HRMC

CLEWISTON — Hendry Regional Medical Center (HRMC) has finalized a contract with a new interfacility transport contractor. Rapid Response Medical Transport began transporting HRMC patients on Feb. 8, and continues to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week out of HRMC. Rapid Response is providing transport for patients who require a higher level of care by providing a traditional method of transportation to another facility via ambulance. “HRMC is pleased to have seasoned professionals to partner with to provide the best care and enhance access to services for our patients and those seeking care at HRMC,” stated R.D. Williams, CEO.

About Hendry Regional Medical Center: Hendry Regional Medical Center is a 25-bed critical access hospital that incorporates modern technology with state-of-the-art medical staff to care for its patients. Hendry Regional Medical Center’s mission is “to excel in quality, compassion, and innovation to make our community healthier.”