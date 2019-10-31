Many attend ‘Pink War’ in honor of BCA month

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is often associated with pink ribbons and 5K walks. However, this year Tony Perkins was given the vision to honor these individuals in a different manner. On Friday, Oct. 18, Mr. Perkins along with the support of the community hosted a “Pink War” event at the Harlem Civic Center. The breast cancer warriors shown in the photo were all nominated to be an attendee for this event by their friends and/or family members. The warriors were all from the surrounding cities of Clewiston.

This event consisted of several sessions throughout the day. Each lady received a makeover, a photoshoot, personal canvas painting craft, T-shirt and skirt, a gift bag and dinner. Thanks to the support of the community, each warrior was also able to leave with a door prize from the raffles done that night (some prizes including human hair wigs). This event brought about shared stories, shed tears and inspiration. At the conclusion of the event, Tony Perkins made the decision to host this event again next year. In his remarks, Tony Perkins made the statement, “The outpour of support and the outcome of this event definitely exceeded my expectations. Everyone needs to feel and know that no matter the situation they are not in it alone. I look forward to hosting again next year!” Tony has already begun the planning for the next Pink War event.

If there are any individuals that would like to support this event next year, please feel free to contact Tony Perkins to render your services and or contributions. Please follow his business page “Jazzy Paint” on social media to stay updated on fundraisers and news regarding this event. Tony can also be reached at 863-233-4171.

Word of advice to all warriors from Tony Perkins, Jazzy Paint MUA: “You may be in battle, but let it be a Pink War! You will win!”