Local doctor’s license is restricted; 10 additional patients make allegations

OKEECHOBEE — Following allegations of assault made by a former patient last month, Florida Surgeon General Scott A. Rivkees, M.D. has ordered an emergency restriction of the license of Dr. Saeed Khan to practice in the State of Florida.



The Order of Emergency Restriction states that not only was Khan accused by a former patient, but after she came forward, 10 other patients came forward with similar allegations.

The order continues, “Physicians are entrusted by the public to provide treatment to patients in a manner that is safe and to protect their patients from harm. Dr. Khan’s actions toward his patient show that he does not have the judgment or moral character to hold a position of power or trust. Dr. Khan violated the patient-physician relationship when he engaged in sexual activity with patient T.B. Dr. Khan’s continued unrestricted practice as a physician presents a risk of immediate and serious danger to the health, welfare and safety of the public. Dr. Khan’s blatant disregard for the laws and rules regulating his profession indicates that his behavior is likely to continue. Because of this risk, Dr. Khan’s continued unrestricted practice represents an immediate, serious danger to the public heath and to patients under his care.”



The order goes on to state the license of Saeed Akhatar Khan, M.D. is immediately restricted to prohibit him from treating and interacting with female patients.



Patient T.B. came forward several months after the alleged incident occurred. She said at first she was embarrassed and upset and did not want to tell anyone, but then, she decided there might be other victims out there. She wanted to come forward so maybe they would be brave enough to tell their stories too.



Saeed Khan, 63, of Jupiter, was arrested Friday, June 19, by Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Devon Satallante and charged with misdemeanor battery touch or strike. His bond was set at $750. A no contact order was also issued.



No other charges have been filed against Khan at this time.