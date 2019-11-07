Lakeside Medical Center Marks its 10th anniversary and C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics celebrate the Grand Opening of the Belle Glade Clinic with community event

BELLE GLADE — Lakeside Medical Center will mark its 10th anniversary as the heart of healthcare in the Glades with a free, community-wide celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. The celebration will feature the grand opening of the new C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics inside the hospital, which will provide medical, dental, pharmacy and behavioral health services for adults and children – all under one roof.



Officially opened in October 2009, Lakeside Medical Center is a 70-bed, acute care teaching hospital. In 2011, Lakeside Medical Center became one of Florida’s few rural, teaching hospitals by offering a Family Medicine Residency Program.



Lakeside Medical Center was named an “A” rated, top hospital in the nation for patient safety, as recognized by Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade for the fall of 2018. The hospital and the C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics are owned and operated by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, a public safety net health system.



This community event offers tours of the new C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics’ Belle Glade clinic. This family-friendly, outdoor event will offer free activities, music, games, food and health education.



Lakeside Medical Center is located at 39200 Hooker Highway in Belle Glade (intersection of Main Street and Hooker Highway)



About the Health Care District:

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County provides primary medical care and dental services for adults and children at the C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics, a mobile health clinic for the homeless, health coverage programs for eligible uninsured residents, a pharmacy operation, a nationally-recognized Trauma System, registered nurses in nearly 170 public schools, short and long-term skilled nursing at the Edward J. Healey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riviera Beach, and acute care at its teaching hospital, Lakeside Medical Center, which is accredited by The Joint Commission and serves the rural Glades’ communities.

