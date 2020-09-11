Join the Virtual Brain Bus to learn how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s disease, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis and Alzheimer’s Association resources. After the program, Kahoot! will be played as a culminating activity. Kahoot! is a game-based learning platform that can be accessed via a web browser or the Kahoot! app.

The Virtual Brain will present the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s with the Kahoot! Game on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Registration is required. Once registered, you will receive a link in an email confirmation directing to the virtual presentation. A valid email must be used in order to receive the link.

Registration is available at:

alz-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0ucO2oqjosHNemPRBjqNeSBUJQInrZE03v

or call the 24/7 Helpline at: 800.272.3900.

Brain Bus is funded in partnership with the State of Florida Department of Elder Affairs, Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas Inc.