HRMC-WISH scholarship applications open

CLEWISTON — The application window is now open for the HRMC-WISH Scholarship/Education Assistance Award. Applications are due to be turned in to the HRMC Human Resource Department by Friday, Nov. 15.

This scholarship program provides a student with financial assistance to complete an educational program through a State of Florida college, university or vocational program that will qualify him/her, under Florida law, for licensure in a healthcare field.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/HRMC

Pictured are employees of Hendry Regional Medical Center.

This financial assistance does not cover master’s or doctorate level degrees (i.e. physical therapist, medical doctor, advanced practice registered nurse), and must be for a career as a health care licensed professional that can be employed at HRMC.

Apply today by picking up an application from the HRMC HR Department located at 524 W. Sagamore Ave. in Clewiston.