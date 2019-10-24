HRMC-WISH scholarship applications open

CLEWISTON — The application window is now open for the HRMC-WISH Scholarship/Education Assistance Award. Applications are due to be turned in to the HRMC Human Resource Department by Friday, Nov. 15.
This scholarship program provides a student with financial assistance to complete an educational program through a State of Florida college, university or vocational program that will qualify him/her, under Florida law, for licensure in a healthcare field.
This financial assistance does not cover master’s or doctorate level degrees (i.e. physical therapist, medical doctor, advanced practice registered nurse), and must be for a career as a health care licensed professional that can be employed at HRMC.
Apply today by picking up an application from the HRMC HR Department located at 524 W. Sagamore Ave. in Clewiston.