HRMC welcomes new general surgeon

Dr. Georgios Hatzoudis

CLEWISTON — Hendry Regional Medical Center is proud to announce that Dr. Georgios Hatzoudis, board-certified general surgeon, has joined its medical staff.

Dr. Hatzoudis most recently practiced at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. He has over 24 years of diverse experience in the field of medicine, specializing in general surgery, and a fellowship in transplant surgery.

Dr. Hatzoudis graduated summa cum laude from medical school at the University of Athens Medical School in Greece. He performed his residencies at Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C.; Penn State University Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa.; and York Hospital, York, Pa. He completed his transplant fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.

Dr. Hatzoudis is a highly trained surgeon who can perform common general surgical procedures including but not limited to laparoscopic cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal) and appendectomy, hernia repair, colonoscopy, bowl surgery, and breast surgery (lumpectomy, mastectomy, sentinel lymph node biopsy).

“In many rural areas, qualified surgeons can be hard to come by,” said R.D. Williams, C.E.O. “We are fortunate to have a team of highly trained physicians and other medical providers including surgeons like Dr. Hatzoudis in Hendry County.”

Dr. Hatzoudis is now accepting patients in Clewiston at the Hendry Regional Medical Center Specialty Group. Hendry Regional Medical Center has two state-of-the-art surgery suites with an additional procedure unit. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hatzoudis, call 863-983-5026.