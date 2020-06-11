Hospital offers insurance hotline

OKEECHOBEE — Raulerson Hospital, Highlands Regional Medical Center, St. Lucie Medical Center and Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and Heart Institute, members of the HCA Healthcare network of hospitals, are now offering an insurance hotline. If you need insurance coverage option assistance, call 833-867-8771 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged our communities in a number of ways, and we know many of our friends and neighbors have experienced the stress of losing their health insurance,” said Charles Gressle, president of HCA East Florida Division. “Just as we set up a COVID-19 hotline at the start of the crisis, we want to make sure we’re there to help our community as we move forward.”

Hotline advisors can discuss eligibility and advocacy services appropriate for a variety of scenarios, including:

• Continuing your employer’s existing plan if you have recently lost your job (COBRA and other options);

• Applying for coverage via a spouse’s benefit program;

• Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance;

• Medicaid: Government health care for those that meet certain criteria;

• State and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a life-changing event.

The hospitals are not representing any other company or selling insurance plans — the goal is simply to help the community get important information to confidently manage their health needs. There is no cost for this service.