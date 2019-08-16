Hospital earns Unit of Distinction Award

OKEECHOBEE — Raulerson Hospital’s Critical Care (ICU) has been named an honoree in HCA Healthcare’s Unit of Distinction Awards. The Unit of Distinction designation is achieved through measurable, exemplary performance in the strategic areas of advocacy and leadership, consistency in nursing practice and operations, and leveraging scale to drive performance. Nursing units are evaluated and scored based on performance using specific criteria determined by service line advisory boards that include representatives from across the organization.

Brian Melear, CEO of Raulerson Hospital noted, “Having Raulerson Hospital’s ICU earn an honorable mention in an evidence-based award spanning nursing units across our entire enterprise is a testament to the clinical practices consistently delivered by these exceptional nurses every day! All of our colleagues are very proud of the recognition our ICU nurses have earned for continually providing life-saving care.”

Honorees, like Raulerson Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, achieved scores ranking them within the top ten percent of all of HCA Healthcare’s Critical Care Nursing Units. In 2018, approximately 1200 HCA Healthcare nursing units participated in the data collection necessary to be considered for the Unit of Distinction Awards.

Raulerson Hospital is a facility of HCA East Florida. HCA East Florida is the largest healthcare system in Eastern Florida and an affiliate of HCA Healthcare (HCA). HCA East Florida has 14 hospitals, multiple ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, physician practices, imaging centers and free standing emergency care facilities, as well as a supply chain center and an integrated regional lab. Together, HCA East Florida employs more than 18,000 employees and has more than 6,600 physicians on staff. For more information, visit HCAEastFlorida.com.