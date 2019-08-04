Hospital earns CNOR Strong status

OKEECHOBEE — Raulerson Hospital’s surgical services department has earned the CNOR Strong status from the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI), the leader in perioperative certification.

Hospitals and surgical centers can achieve the CNOR Strong status when more than half of the perioperative (or surgical) nursing staff have earned their individual CNOR certification. In fact, at Raulerson Hospital more than 70% of the surgical nurses have achieved their CNOR certification. CNOR certification is a voluntary 200-question exam, which demonstrates knowledge and skills competency in nine areas of the specialized field of perioperative nursing.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Raulerson Hospital’s surgical nurses, Tracy Watt, Leigh Ann Collier, Stephanie Quesinberry, Gerry Soriano and Erica Hagan, are CNOR Strong!

Additional education provides nurses advanced skills to ensure surgical patients receive high-quality care.

Raulerson Hospital’s CEO Brian Melear said, “I am very proud of the talent and focus our surgical nurses continues to demonstrate by achieving the CNOR Strong Status for their department. All of the surgeons and surgical staff at Raulerson Hospital have impressive experience and are committed to excellence in patient care. Our community is fortunate to have this team.” Raulerson Hospital’s surgical services include orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology, gynecology, urology and podiatry.

Accredited specialty nursing certification is the standard by which the public recognizes quality nursing care. To emphasize the importance of nursing certifications, Raulerson Hospital encourages nurses to achieve certifications in their specialty fields, with financial incentives such as paid sitting-fees and increased pay-rate.

In the United States, 34,000 nurses hold this certification. To qualify to write the exam, registered nurses must have a minimum of two years and 2,400 hours of experience in perioperative nursing, with a minimum of 1200 hours in the intraoperative setting.

For more information on surgical services provided at Raulerson Hospital, or to find a physician, visit RaulersonHospital.com.