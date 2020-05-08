Hendry Regional Medical Center to resume elective surgeries

CLEWISTON — In March, in an effort to conserve medical supplies and PPE (personal protective equipment) during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order directing health care providers to cancel elective procedures. But, as part of phase one of Gov. DeSantis’s plan to reopen the state’s economy, hospitals can now begin scheduling non-emergency procedures again.

“We took a lot of these actions to be able to prevent the hospitals from being overwhelmed. That obviously has succeeded, we have not seen that in Florida, but because all these other things were not happening, a lot of hospitals had to furlough workers and so some of the capacity was actually diminished on the back end, so this will allow the system to start running again like it should. Obviously, it will be good for people’s health,” said Gov. DeSantis.

HRMC resuming Monday

After the news broke, Hendry Regional Medical Center announced that the facility will resume elective surgeries beginning Monday, May 11, utilizing strict guidelines to keep patients and staff safe.

“For the past two months, surgeries and other elective procedures were placed on hold while the dedicated staff at HRMC stood on the front lines and battled the COVID-19 pandemic within the community,” read a post on the HRMC Facebook page.

“I could not be more proud of the staff I have the honor of leading. They have gone above and beyond to serve our community during this difficult time,” stated R.D. Williams, CEO. “We are all looking forward to once again offering full-service health care in a safe manner for all.

Strict safety regulations

“New and existing elective surgery procedures will resume with strict safety guidelines in place. Ongoing safety measures include: no visitors, screening questions for all patients prior to entry, separation of negative pressure COVID unit, available ICU unit, and all staff and patients required to wear face masks,” he explained. “A new safety measure for patients seeking elective general surgery is the requirement that a COVID-19 test be administered and results obtained prior to the surgery date. Patients must receive a negative result from this required pre-operative test.”

“We continue to evaluate our safety procedures and make the necessary changes to ensure the safety of our patients and staff,” stated Mr. Williams. HRMC promised continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to ensure the safety and highest quality of health care are provided to all.

Hendry Regional Medical Center is located at 524 W. Sagamore Ave. in Clewiston. The facility has two state-of-the-art surgery suites with an additional procedure unit.