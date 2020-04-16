Hendry Regional launches telehealth virtual visits Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON – Hendry Regional Medical Center’s clinics in LaBelle and Clewiston now offer telehealth virtual visits with primary care providers.

Patients now have the ease of accessing their healthcare provider from the comfort of their home via their phone or computer. The James D. Forbes Family Care Center in Clewiston and the Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center in LaBelle are accepting patients now for TeleVisits.

TeleVisit is a virtual visit with a physician through a secure site called healow. Patients can call either clinic to secure an appointment. The patient will then be provided with direction on how to access their TeleVisit.

TelevVsit virtual appointments are sent through an email and provide a direct link to the practice. The healow site is supported by all major internet browsers and a microphone and webcam are required for the visit when using a desktop or laptop computer. Individuals can also access their appointment by using their smartphone.

“Hendry Regional continues to incorporate modern technology to provide advanced medical services to our community. The addition of TeleVisits to our clinic locations makes getting in contact with your physician easier and faster,” stated R.D. Williams, CEO.

Call today to schedule your appointment at either location:

• Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center – 863-675-2356

• James D. Forbes Family Care Center – 863-983-3434