Hendry Regional launches ER wait time display on U.S. 27

By Electa Waddell

Hendry Regional Medical Center

CLEWISTON — Patients needing emergency care at Hendry Regional Medical Center (HRMC) now have an easy way to find out how long the ER wait is before they get there. Patients can now check the hospital’s website, or it can be found on the digital sign located on U.S. 27 for current ER wait times in real time.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Hendry Regional is displaying current average ER wait times on the hospital’s website, www.hrmc.us, located in the banner at the top of the page, and it is displayed on the digital sign outside HRMC located on U.S. 27.

ER wait time represent a four-hour rolling average updated every 30 minutes and is defined as the time of patient arrival until the time the patient is greeted by a qualified medical professional. A qualified medical professional is defined as a Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctor of Osteopathy (DO), Physician Assistant (PA) or Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN).

Patients are triaged on arrival by a registered nurse and are then seen by an emergency medicine provider based on the severity of their condition. Those patients determined to require immediate attention, such as heart attack or stroke victims, will go directly to a room. The current wait time is meant for patients with non-emergent medical issues. ER wait times are approximate and provided for informational purposes only. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911.

When the unexpected happens, round-the-clock emergency care at Hendry Regional Medical Center can be a lifesaver. The full-service ER provides medical care 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Last year on average Hendry Regional ER patients were seen by a trained nurse within five minutes of arrival to triage their condition and within 16 minutes by an emergency medicine provider.

When do you need to go to the ER? According to Dr. Ruddy Valdes, HRMC Emergency Department medical director, signs that someone may need immediate medical care include but are not limited to:

• Sudden or severe pain that does not go away, including headache or abdominal pain

• Chest pain

• Difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath

• Sudden changes in mental status

• Uncontrolled bleeding

• Headaches with a stiff neck or fever

“And remember,” added Dr. Valdes, “if you’re not sure whether someone needs immediate medical care, it is always better to play it safe and go to your local ER or call 911.”

Individuals can also download the ER wait time to their phone, so it is always on hand. Visit www.hendryFastER.com and follow the steps below:

Install on your iPhone:

Visit HendryFastER.com on your iPhone, tap the share button at bottom of screen and select “Add to Home Screen.”

Install on your Android:

Visit HendryFastER.com on your Android and bookmark it. Then, open your bookmarks, long-press the bookmark and select “Add to Home screen.”

Hendry Regional provides a wide range of services, including medical, surgical, laboratory, family medicine, pediatric and emergency care. Hendry Regional has been serving its community for more than 65 years. The medical staff of the hospital includes over 25 physicians practicing a full range of specialties.