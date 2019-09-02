Hendry Regional Hospital Emergency Room to remain open during storm

CLEWISTON – In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Hendry Regional Medical Center (HRMC) is working closely with all local, state and federal agencies and partners.

HRMC Emergency Department will be fully staffed before, during and after Hurricane Dorian. On Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. the hospital will activate to a code brown for the impending severe weather.

Teams are in place and ready to respond both during and after the Hurricane to ensure medical services remain intact and we are able to serve the area and the needs of the community.

Hendry Regional Medical Center is NOT an ‘Essential Needs Shelter.’ Those with special needs (oxygen dependent, autism, dialysis dependent, hearing impaired, mental health impaired, wheelchair bound, etc.) must be pre-registered with Hendry County Emergency Management by calling 863-674-5400.

The special needs shelter is located at West Glades School. All others seeking shelter for Hurricane Dorian may do so at LaBelle Middle School, Clewiston High School or Pioneer Community Center. Those shelters opened on Sunday.

· Labelle Middle School, 8000 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle, FL 33935

· Clewiston High School, 1501 Francisco St, Clewiston, FL 33440

· Pioneer Community Center, 910 Panama Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

· Special Needs Shelter – West Glades School, 2500 S Co Rd 731 SW, LaBelle, FL 33935

For the most up to date information visit www.hrmc.us, follow our [Facebook]Facebook page and twitter @HendryRegional.