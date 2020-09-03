Healthcare Heroes recognized for helping to save lives

BELLE GLADE — When her 70-year-old father was admitted to Lakeside Medical Center in May with COVID-like symptoms, Edmonde Raymonde said the hospital’s dedicated medical staff and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurses gave their family daily updates on his progress. Since visitation was not allowed, she said the nurses made sure Reveillard Raymonde’s phone was fully charged so the family could FaceTime with him. After a 28-day stay, Edmonde Raymonde said her father was discharged as a cheering staff played the theme from the movie “Rocky.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Health Care District

BELLE GLADE – Lakeside Medical Center’s ICU Nurses left to right include: Douglas Castellanos, RN; Debra Hollihan, RN, PCCN; Alejandro Pantoja, RN; and Vanessa Rivera, RN.

“I don’t have the words to thank them,” Edmonde Raymonde said. “The ICU staff went above and beyond for my father’s care. I know how busy they are. They treat everybody like family.”

The Raymonde family presented the ICU staff with a plaque of appreciation that reads, “Thank you to the Lakeside ICU Heroes who selflessly give themselves to others. I am alive today because of your dedicated work of excellence!”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Health Care District

Lakeside Medical Center’s operating room staff includes (back row left to right) Judith Bethea, RN; Brandy Seider, RN; Tracey Baker, RN; Christina Smith, CST; Pam Ellison, RN; Manuel Casanova, MD; and Barry Davis, MD, (front row) Dartisha Green, CST; Dynisha Fresneda, RN; Jamie Thomas, CST; Bonita Hughes, RN; and Stephanie Hough, CST

The teaching hospital is located in the heart of Palm Beach County’s rural, western communities known as the Glades, which was considered a hot spot for the virus until this month. Nurse Manager of Adult Inpatient Services Edgerty Pierre-Louis said the biggest reward for her and her colleagues is a patient’s recovery.

“Our ICU nurses at Lakeside Medical Center display a strong commitment to the hospital’s mission, vision and values,” said Pierre-Louis. “They have demonstrated a high level of clinical expertise during this challenging time through difficult situations, managing to balance formality and compassion by keeping families updated through many FaceTime calls and phone calls.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Health Care District

When Tracey Baker, RN, BSN is not working, she can be found at local shopping centers distributing face masks and sharing the importance of social distancing and hand washing.

Recently, Lakeside Medical Center received national, gold-level recognition from the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) for the hospital’s efforts ensuring the safety of patients and health care staff in the operating room. Prior to the pandemic, the hospital performed about 850 surgeries annually.

“We are honored to receive the Go Clear Award™,” said Executive Director of Lakeside Medical Center Janet D. Moreland . “This award reflects the dedication of our surgical services staff and our investment in the education and equipment necessary to eliminate smoke caused by the use of lasers and electrosurgery devices during surgery.”

“Total evacuation needs to become the standard for all procedures that generate surgical smoke,” said CEO/Executive Director of AORN Linda Groah. “With this award, Lakeside Medical Center is demonstrating its deep commitment to the health and safety of its staff and community.”

“We’re proud to exceed recommended safety requirements to protect our patients and staff from surgical smoke,” added Brandy Seider, assistant nurse manager. “It’s the right thing to do.”

One of the hospital’s surgical nurses, Tracey Baker, said community outreach about COVID-19 prevention is also the right thing to do. When she’s not working, she can be found at local shopping centers distributing face masks and sharing the importance of social distancing and hand washing. The hospital’s emergency room staff also provides patients with face masks and COVID-19 safety information.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Health Care District

A Thank You Plaque was presented to Lakeside Medical Center’s ICU staff on Aug. 19.

“I congratulate our medical professionals at Lakeside Medical Center for their commitment to patient safety, quality care and the health of Glades’ residents,” said Darcy J. Davis, CEO of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, which operates the hospital. “In so many ways, they epitomize the definition of healthcare heroes.”

For more information about Lakeside Medical Center, visit www.lakesidemedical.org or call 561-996-6571.