Health dept. changes some fees

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County commissioners approved the new fee schedule for County Health Department services at their Thursday meeting.

Effective Oct. 1, the full pay fee for some categories of office visits will increase from $100 to $172.55. The sliding scale for these services ranges from $29.33 to $143.22.

The fee for influenza vaccine will be reduced from $17.63 to $16.04.

There are also changes to Environmental Health Fee Schedule, which is set by the state.

In other business at the Sept. 19 meeting, the commissioners approved a petition for a change in zoning for a 20-acre property at 37100 U.S. 441 N., in the Fort Drum area, just north of the Fort Drum Rural Activity Center. Property owner Scott Derrin plans to develop the land as a small farm. To the south are the Grand Prix Ranches and Lake Montaz Estates subdivisions. To the north and northeast are large tracts of land in agricultural use. The planning board recommended approval of the zoning change.

