Health clinic has new location

LABELLE — Clinical Services at the Hendry County Health Department LaBelle site closed July 30 and will also be closed Wednesday, July 31, due to relocation back to Pratt Blvd., LaBelle. Clinical Services will reopen Thursday, Aug. 1, at 8 a.m. Clients may call the LaBelle Office at 863-674-4041 for any questions or to schedule an appointment. Address: 1140 Pratt Blvd., LaBelle, FL 33935.

The Florida Department of Health Clinical Services offices in Hendry and Glades counties are:

• LaBelle, 1140 Pratt Blvd., LaBelle, FL 33935 Phone: 863-674-4041 Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to noon, third Friday;

• Clewiston, 1100 South Olympia Street, Clewiston, FL 33440, Phone: 863-983-1408 Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, third Friday;

• Moore Haven, 1021 Health Park Dr., Moore Haven, FL 33471, Phone: 863-946-0707 Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to noon, third Friday.