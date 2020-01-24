Health and Safety Expo at Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 25

OKEECHOBEE – Come out to the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 State Road 710, on Saturday, Jan. 25, for the Health & Safety Expo.

The 13th Annual Okeechobee Family Health & Safety Expo promotes health and safety to the residents of Okeechobee through the display of first responder vehicles, demonstrations, health screenings, fun activities, vendor booths, entertainment and giveaways. Be sure to stop by every vendor booth to learn about health and safety. Each vendor will have something for you, including a raffle drawing for a nice prize. Take advantage of the health screenings, demonstrations, information and entertainment!

All of these programs are provided to locals for FREE.

Over 100 vendors will set up a booth to provide information to our community.

This year the expo is teaming up with the annual Touch-A-Truck Okeechobee event! An event that provides kids of all ages with the opportunity to a hands-on experience with VEHICLES that DIG, CLIMB, RESCUE, CRUNCH, and HONK! Bring your kids of all ages out for an up close and personal hands-on experience with vehicles such as fire trucks, dump trucks, tractors, garbage trucks and many more to learn more about how they work and the jobs they perform.

SCHEDULE:

9 a.m. Welcome

10 a.m. Yoga by Wildwood Yoga & Wellness

10 a.m. Aeromed Helicopter Landing & Tours

11 a.m. Zumba by Wildwood Yoga & Wellness

11 a.m. Meet & Greet with Skye from PAW Patrol

Noon Okeechobee County Fire Rescue Extrication Demonstration

1 p.m. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Dog Presentation

ALL DAY:

TOUCH-A-TRUCK

Rock Painting Classes

Kids Healthy Cooking Classes Okeechobee County Schools Food Service Program

Face Painting by JC Artworks

Free Health Screenings include: Mammograms, Blood Pressure, Blood Glucose, Body Mass Index, Flu Shots, Hepatitis A Shots, Dermatology Screens, Brain Health Screens