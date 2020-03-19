Glades County declares Local State of Emergency

GLADES COUNTY — On March 19, Glades County signed a Local State of Emergency in response to COVID-19. This was done solely out of precaution and allows Emergency Management to activate the County’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and to request mutual aid resources from state and federal partners. There are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Glades County at this time. County officials are working closely with the Department of Health to make sure that all residents are as safe and healthy as possible.

All county government buildings are still open and will be sanitized daily. Employees and janitorial staff will continue to clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in common areas (e.g. tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, sinks).

When patients go to the hospital or clinic on their own they need to call the agency that they are planning to go to first before arriving.

If you are in need of emergency services please let the 911 dispatcher know if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms including fever over 100.4 degrees, shortness of breath, or a dry cough. This is to protect our emergency workers.

Clinics:

• Glades County Health Department — Community Clinic: 863-946-0405

• Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center (LaBelle): 863-675-2356

• MedExpress Urgent Care (Clewiston): 863-805-0189

• James D. Forbes Family Care Center (Clewiston): 863-983-3434