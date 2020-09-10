Get your free HIV testing on Sept. 18

HENDRY/GLADES COUNTIES — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 36% of the 1.1 million people with HIV in the U.S.A. in 2018 were 55 years or older.

In observance of National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day, the Hendry and Glades County Health Department will offer free HIV testing for anyone on Friday, Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

• Glades County Health Department in Moore Haves, 1021 Health Park Drive

• Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston, 1100 Olympia St.

• Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle, 1140 Pratt Blvd.

Age does not protect from HIV and STDs. Get tested! Get treated!