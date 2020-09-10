Get your free HIV testing on Sept. 18

Sep 10th, 2020 · by · Comments:

HENDRY/GLADES COUNTIES — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 36% of the 1.1 million people with HIV in the U.S.A. in 2018 were 55 years or older.

In observance of National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day, the Hendry and Glades County Health Department will offer free HIV testing for anyone on Friday, Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• Glades County Health Department in Moore Haves, 1021 Health Park Drive
• Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston, 1100 Olympia St.
• Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle, 1140 Pratt Blvd.

Age does not protect from HIV and STDs. Get tested! Get treated!

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie