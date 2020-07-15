SOUTH BAY — State Rep. Tina Polsky, in partnership with CDR Maguire, GENETWORx Lab and the City of South Bay, announce free COVID-19 walk-up testing on Tuesday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those age 18 and older. Seniors only hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Testing will be at the Old Firehouse Bay, South Bay City Hall, 335 S.W. Second Ave., South Bay. No preregistration or appointments are necessary. No physician referrals will be required. Participants must have valid photo IDs and wear masks. Viral testing will be the only form of testing available. Results will be back in three to five days. For more information, contact Rep. Polsky’s office at 561-829-1459.
Free testing for COVID-19 available in South Bay
