FoundCare, Inc. to host job fair for medical professional positions

WEST PALM BEACH — FoundCare, Inc., a federally-qualified health care provider with seven locations throughout Palm Beach County serving 15,000 local residents each year, will host a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at its main office at 2330 S. Congress Ave. in West Palm Beach. Jobs are currently available at several FoundCare centers and include part-time and full-time positions.

FoundCare is hiring eligibility specialists, medical case managers, peer navigators with HIV/AIDS experience, medical assistants, and patient access representatives, among other positions. Applicants for these positions should arrive with photo ID, relevant licensure and resumé to be ready for on-the-spot interviews.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

FoundCare, Inc., is hosting a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at its main office at 2330 S. Congress Ave. in West Palm Beach.

“FoundCare is continuing to expand services in Palm Beach County and we are excited for this growth phase, but we need qualified medical professionals to join our team as we enhance our mission of providing quality health care in our community,” said FoundCare CEO Yolette Bonnet. “We encourage anyone looking for a great employment opportunity to visit us during our Job Fair event on Wednesday, Sept. 11.”

FoundCare offers full-time employees a comprehensive health insurance plan, retirement plan with matching contributions, short-term and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, paid holidays and paid time off. For more information about the Job Fair and to see specific positions available, interested applicants can visit FoundCare.org.

To meet its mission of fulfilling unmet healthcare and social service needs of individuals and families, FoundCare offers pediatrics, adult medicine, chronic disease management, behavioral health services, dentistry, laboratory work and X-rays, and an on-site pharmacy — all as a one-stop shop at its West Palm Beach location.

FoundCare accepts most insurance plans, Medicaid, Medicare and self-pay is based on income and family size. FoundCare has been named a Health Center Quality Leader by the Health Resources and Services Administration in 2017 and 2018. For more information about FoundCare or to schedule an appointment at one of its locations, please call 561-HEALTHY (561-432-5849) or visit FoundCare.org.