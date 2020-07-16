FoundCare Inc. expands women’s services in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH — FoundCare, a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center, will now offer expanded women’s health services to meet the increasing demand for women’s health care.

Services now include OB/GYN care, well-woman exams, preventative care and screenings, bone density testing, breast and cervical cancer screening, sexual health services, birth control, pap smear and HPV testing, pregnancy services, and prenatal and postpartum care.

“This is a very exciting beginning for FoundCare as we add the specialty of obstetrics for our female patients,” said Rik Pavlescak, Ph.D., chief operating officer at FoundCare. “Women are often in charge of maintaining their family’s health, which means they access the health care system more than men, for themselves and for their children. We know firsthand just how valuable these services will be to women in our community.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/

Coastal Click Photography

Dr. Rashmi Kar

Dr. Rashmi Kar and Rose Philius, APRN, joined the FoundCare team at the beginning of 2020 to help lead the organization’s response to increasing demand for women’s health care. Dr. Kar is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and brings with her 16 years of experience in gynecology. Rose Philius, APRN, holds an master’s degree in nursing from the Chamberlain University College of Nursing in Florida, with an emphasis on women’s health.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/

Heidi Peters Photography

Rose Philius, APRN

This news comes ahead of an exciting new partnership with the Promise Fund to bring extraordinary opportunities for all women.

FoundCare Inc., celebrating 35 years in the community, uses a sliding fee scale based on household size and income, and no one is turned away for inability to pay. With several locations throughout Palm Beach County, FoundCare’s services include pediatric and adult primary care, new women’s health services, chronic disease management, behavioral health services, dentistry, pharmacy, laboratory services and X-rays. FoundCare’s mission is to fulfill unmet health care and social service needs of individuals and families in Palm Beach County.

For more information about FoundCare visit foundcare.org or call 561-HEALTHY (432-5849).