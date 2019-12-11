Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Between 2000 and 2017, deaths due to Alzheimer’s rose by 145 percent. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 5 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. The onset of the disease usually occurs after the age of 60, and the risk of Alzheimer’s increases significantly with age. Currently, 11% of American adults over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s.

Interestingly, about two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s are women. While there is no definitive explanation for the gender discrepancy, some medical experts postulate that reasons might include women’s higher life expectancy. Additionally, the fact that more men are likely to die from other causes, such as heart disease, is also considered. In 2017, 84,079 women and 37,325 men died as a result of Alzheimer’s.

Given current population trends, Alzheimer’s will become an even larger national issue over the next few years — disproportionately impacting states with large senior populations. For example, the total number of people with Alzheimer’s disease in Alaska is expected to increase by 46.7 percent by 2025, compared to only 1.1 percent in the District of Columbia. Overall, Southern and Western states are projected to experience the greatest percentage increase in the number of people with Alzheimer’s.

To find which states have the highest rates of Alzheimer’s disease currently, researchers at A Place For Mom analyzed prevalence and cost statistics from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. For this analysis, states were ranked by their prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease. In the event of a tie, the state with the higher age-adjusted death rate was ranked higher. The analysis found that Florida has the third highest rate of Alzheimer’s in the United States.

Here is a summary of the data for Florida:

• Alzheimer’s prevalence among 65+ population: 13%

• Alzheimer’s age-adjusted death rate per 100k: 20.7

• Alzheimer’s annual deaths: 6,980

• Projected 10-year 65+ population growth: 55%

• Annual cost per Medicare beneficiary with Alzheimer’s: $27,511

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

• Alzheimer’s prevalence among 65+ population: 11%

• Alzheimer’s age-adjusted death rate per 100k: 31

• Alzheimer’s annual deaths: 121,404

• Projected 10-year 65+ population growth: 35%

• Annual cost per Medicare beneficiary with Alzheimer’s: $26,017

For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, please see the original report on A Place for Mom’s website: www.aplaceformom.com/blog/states-with-highest-alzheimers-disease-rates.