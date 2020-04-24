Florida Department of Health temporarily reactivates inactive health care practitioner licenses in response to public health emergency

TALLAHASSEE — In an effort to ensure that all Floridians have access to licensed health care providers, the Florida Department of Health will temporarily reactivate unencumbered inactive licenses for those who make a request through the Department as provided for in section 381.00315(1)(c)3., Florida Statutes. This offer is extended only to practitioners whose license is currently in an inactive status and not those whose license has been suspended or restricted. Each request is subject to approval by the Department.

“During these times it is vital that all Floridians are able to seek quality medical attention from licensed practitioners,” said State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees on April 23. “Those who volunteer to return to work will be a valuable asset to helping Florida during this state of emergency.”

Inactive medical doctors, osteopathic physicians, physician assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, advanced practice registered nurses, respiratory therapists, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics will have the option to temporarily reactive their inactive license for a period of 90 days to assist during the public health emergency due to COVID-19.

A license that is reactivated under this provision will return to inactive status when the public health emergency ends or before the end of the public health emergency if the State Surgeon General determines that the health care practitioner is no longer needed.