Florida Department of Health temporarily reactivates inactive health care practitioner licenses in response to public health emergency

Apr 24th, 2020 · by · Comments:

TALLAHASSEE — In an effort to ensure that all Floridians have access to licensed health care providers, the Florida Department of Health will temporarily reactivate unencumbered inactive licenses for those who make a request through the Department as provided for in section 381.00315(1)(c)3., Florida Statutes. This offer is extended only to practitioners whose license is currently in an inactive status and not those whose license has been suspended or restricted. Each request is subject to approval by the Department.

“During these times it is vital that all Floridians are able to seek quality medical attention from licensed practitioners,” said State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees on April 23. “Those who volunteer to return to work will be a valuable asset to helping Florida during this state of emergency.”

Inactive medical doctors, osteopathic physicians, physician assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, advanced practice registered nurses, respiratory therapists, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics will have the option to temporarily reactive their inactive license for a period of 90 days to assist during the public health emergency due to COVID-19.

A license that is reactivated under this provision will return to inactive status when the public health emergency ends or before the end of the public health emergency if the State Surgeon General determines that the health care practitioner is no longer needed.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie

WP RSS Plugin on WordPress