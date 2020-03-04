Fair aims to keep county healthy and happy

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika Hopper

CLEWISTON — Students, under the watchful eyes of their teachers, utilized the Denver Developmental Screening Test to assess children at the community health fair.

CLEWISTON — Health screenings and healthy lifestyles were the topic of conversation during Saturday’s Hendry Glades Community Health Fair, held at the Hendry Regional Medical Center in Clewiston. Those who attended this free event had access to cooking classes and information on how to live healthier, as well as learning about what health services are available in the area and how to obtain them. There was even a Tai Chi class, a bounce house and free food.

A variety of healthy information was available at the fair, but screenings were the top focus of most visitors. Stations were set up throughout the fair for things like free diabetes and cholesterol assessments, blood pressure monitoring, hearing, dental and vision screening, and to learn all about healthy living habits.

“I came to get my blood sugar checked,” Robert Davies of Clewiston said.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika Hopper

CLEWISTON — Ruthena Desvaristes tries out the DUI simulation googles alongside the Clewiston Explorers at the health fair sponsored by Hendry Regional Medical Center on Feb. 29.

“My cholesterol level was normal, which is surprisingly good news,” reported LaBelle resident Scott Perry. “Now I’m headed to the free burgers!”

The Clewiston Police and their Explorers were on the scene, giving passersby a simulated DUI test complete with disorienting goggles that showed the user what even a small amount of consumption can feel like. Behind them was a twisted vehicle that had been involved in a drunken-driving crash. The message was clear: Drunken and distracted driving can kill.

The children’s area offered not only a bounce house and free healthy snacks, but also games such as fishing for healthy food, a spin-the-wheel quiz game with prizes, and health and developmental screenings, too. Specialists and students were on hand to deliver Denver Developmental Screening Tests (DDST), an assessment that was devised to provide a simple method of monitoring and screening development in infants and preschool children. The test covers four functions: gross motor, language, fine motor-adaptive, and personal-social. Parents were then instructed on available services such as speech therapy, physical therapy, and so on.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika Hopper

CLEWISTON — The children’s area at the Feb. 29 health far was filled with creative activities and games that helped teach about healthy habits.

If you missed this year’s community health fair, organizers want you to know that you can always dial 211 for information on what and how to obtain services in your area.