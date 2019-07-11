Early Response Team training to be held Aug. 10

LABELLE — Early Response Team (ERT) Training will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 to 5 p.m. at the Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church, 310 Campbell St., in LaBelle.

Early Response Teams are specially trained, self-contained teams who enter a disaster zone at the invitation of local emergency management officials, the local church or other recognized agencies requesting assistance. ERTs offer a Christian presence and are trained to provide various types of physical, emotional and spiritual assistance to disaster survivors. ERTs are registered with the Disaster Recovery Ministry of the Florida Conference and Disaster Recovery coordinates team placement to get help where it is needed most after a disaster.

ERT training focuses on types, phases and levels of a disaster and explains what is meant by early response. Participants learn the importance of spiritual and emotional care, tarping, flood clean-up, chainsaw safety, team requirements and much more.

Participants are trained by UMCOR-certified trainers and receive a badge identifying them with UMCOR and the Florida Conference. Participants must be 18 or older and pass a background check. Space is limited to 25 people and registration is required.

For more information, visit floridarestores.com/training-schedule.