Drug abuse prevention speaker visits

OKEECHOBEE – When it comes to tough conversations with children and youth, most adults struggle to find the right thing to say. We do our best to avoid sounding too critical, or too “preachy,” but sometimes in doing so we come across sounding less genuine than we might have hoped – and sometimes we drop the ball on the subject completely. Where drugs and alcohol are concerned, such conversations can be even trickier.

Fortunately, for those of us fumbling over what to say or how to say it, relief will be here soon with the arrival of Ray Lozano, renowned drug and substance prevention specialist and speaker.

Boasting over thirty years of experience speaking with youth and teens, Mr. Lozano knows what it takes to tackle the subjects of drugs and alcohol, doing so in a manner that younger generations understand and with a style with which they can easily relate.

According to a review by the Dallas Morning News, Mr. Lozano’s presentation “…was like watching George Lopez present drug information. It was funny, thought-provoking, intelligent, and very motivating.”

Working for the Elks Drug Awareness Program – the largest volunteer drug awareness program in the United States – Lozano travels the country speaking out on the dangers of illicit substances.

Michelle Harper, with the Lake Okeechobee Elks #2871 (who worked to bring this presentation to Okeechobee), joins many in her support of Mr. Lozano’s message and speaking prowess, while also noting how fortunate we are to be given this opportunity.

“There are over 2,000 [Elks] Lodges in the country, we got lucky. He’s informative, yet humorous. We’re very excited to have him here!”

During his four-day stop in Okeechobee, Mr. Lozano will be speaking to all Okeechobee County School District students in grades 4-12. Additionally, two free community-wide presentations will be available for anyone interested in hearing Mr. Lozano’s presentation.

Join us at Indian River State College Dixon Hendry Campus, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, or at Osceola Middle School, 825 S.W. 28th St., on Thursday, Dec. 6, from 6-7 p.m. to hear this humorous and thought-provoking presentation yourself!