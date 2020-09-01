Department of Health Okeechobee County provides free COVID-19 testing

OKEECHOBEE — Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County provides free COVID-19 testing using an oral swab Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment only. The health department is located at 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave. in Okeechobee. To make an appointment, call 863-462-5800 and press option 3 immediately.

It will take approximately 48 hours to get your test results.

Who can be tested?

• First responders (EMS, firefighters, law enforcement and dispatchers) *can be asymptomatic

• Health care personnel

• School employees and students

• Long-term care facilities

• Individuals living or working in congregate settings (correctional, homeless shelter)

• Individuals age 65+

• Individuals with underlying medical conditions, including:

○ Cancer

○ Chronic lung, kidney or liver disease

○ COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

○ Diabetes

○ Serious heart conditions

○ Severe obesity (BMI greater than 30)

○ Asthma

○ Sickle Cell Disease

• Pregnant women

• Individuals living in households with a high-risk individual or provide care to high-risk individuals

Please follow CDC guidelines:

• Isolate from others until you receive test results

• Do not go to school or work if symptomatic and waiting for results