Currently there are no cases of COVID-19 in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — Please be advised that the Okeechobee Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) continues to monitor the COVID-19 (coronavirus) responses with the Florida Department of Health and the BOCC is working closely with the Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County in its monitoring and response to COVID-19.

Currently there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Okeechobee. For the most updated information from state health officials, go to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 website: www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19.

“The County Administrator’s office and the Emergency Management Division are in contact with the Okeechobee County Department of Health to monitor the coronavirus and to distribute the most accurate information available regarding its symptoms and spread,” Public Safety Director Ralph Franklin said.

The Department of Health recommends washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home when you are sick.

The state has also established a dedicated COVID-19 call center. More information can be found by calling 1-866-779-6121, or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov. The state’s call center is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For further updates please monitor the www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19 and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue Facebook page, Okeechobee Emergency-Management Facebook page, and the Okeechobee County Government Facebook page.