COVID won’t stop annual Blood Round Up

OKEECHOBEE — COVID-19 won’t stop Okeechobee’s annual Blood Round Up, according to blood drive coordinator Raye Deusinger.

“With everything else that has been stopped, the Blood Roundup will go on,” she said.

The annual blood drive, set for Nov. 21 and 22 in the Okeechobee Freshman Campus auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. in Okeechobee, will be a little different this year.

“Every single person must have an appointment,” Deusinger explained. This advance scheduling is needed to ensure sufficient space for social distancing and time for sanitizing between donors.

Previous years, the roundup included “goody bags” for donors with items donated by local businesses. This year, they are asking donors to give blood just because it is the right thing to do. Deusinger explained she did not feel right asking businesses to donate prizes when they are already having a hard time just staying in business. In addition, there are concerns about maintaining sanitation requirements while handling donated items.

“I want you to come because we want to save lives,” is her message to the donors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donation is more important than ever because those who have survived the virus may have antibodies in their blood that could be used to save someone who is critically ill.

Every blood donation is tested for these antibodies, she explained. The blood donors will receive access to their test results with a login and password on the OneBlood website. If you are curious to find out if you might have the antibodies, donating blood will provide a free test.

According to OneBlood, donors receive other benefits:

• From reducing the risk of having a heart attack to discovering potential underlying health issues — donating blood has many health benefits for the donor as well.

• Each time you donate, you’ll receive a free wellness checkup which includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. These wellness checks can help detect health issues early.

• Donating regularly may help your blood flow and result in fewer arterial blockages. In fact, some studies have shown that men who donate at least three times a year can drastically reduce their risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

• Donating can keep your iron level balanced. Having too much iron in your blood can contribute to hardening of the arteries. When you donate blood, the amount of iron in your blood is reduced. The iron will be replenished by the food you eat after donating, but regular donations can balance your iron level.



To make an appointment for the blood drive, go online to Oneblood.org.