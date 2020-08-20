Contaminated product from medical marijuana treatment center is recalled

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU) announced that Alpha Foliage Inc., d/b/a Surterra Wellness (Surterra Wellness), recalled a medical marijuana product that was dispensed to patients in July 2020 and reported a failed testing value of Aspergillus in violation of Rule 64ER20-9(2)(a)3., Florida Administrative Code. The contaminated product, Granddaddy Purple Whole Flower (Batch W-JUN20GDP02), should not be consumed by qualified patients. The OMMU required Surterra Wellness to immediately recall all contaminated product and notify all patients and caregivers who received the product.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Aspergillosis is an infection caused by Aspergillus, a common mold (a type of fungus) that lives indoors and outdoors. Most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day without getting sick. However, people with weakened immune systems or lung diseases are at a higher risk of developing health problems due to Aspergillus. The types of health problems caused by Aspergillus include allergic reactions, lung infections and infections in other organs.

The OMMU is charged with regulating medical marijuana in Florida to ensure patient safety. The office’s responsibilities include writing and implementing the department’s rules for medical marijuana, overseeing the statewide Medical Marijuana Use Registry, and licensing Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTCs) to cultivate, process and dispense medical marijuana to qualified patients.

For more information about the OMMU, please visit knowthefactsmmj.com/.

To submit a complaint related to medical marijuana or an MMTC please email OMMUcomplaints@flhealth.gov.