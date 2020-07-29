Clinics now offer telehealth appointments

CLEWISTON — An appointment with a health care provider at a Hendry Regional Medical Center (HRMC) clinic is now as easy as picking up the phone. HRMC is now offering telehealth appointments through its clinics, Dr. James D. Forbes Family Care Center (Clewiston) and Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center (LaBelle), so patients do not have to leave their homes for health care.

“This new service is convenient for patients, especially when they aren’t feeling well,” said R.D. Williams, CEO of Hendry Regional. “It not only means that you can get the health care services you need from the comfort of your own home, but it also helps reduce the risk of spreading infectious illness, such as COVID-19.”

Telehealth allows local providers to consult with patients with a wide range of health concerns. Using video chat on your smartphone, tablet or computer allows providers to evaluate and diagnose certain health conditions remotely and offer guidance on managing symptoms. Your provider can also prescribe medications or offer a referral for further care services if needed.

Individuals with common acute conditions such as pinkeye, sore throats, back pain, rashes and allergies can get the medical attention they need through telehealth. In addition, many patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes or mental health concerns can benefit from telehealth appointments.

According to Williams, telehealth offers an extra degree of safety. Since a patient can receive care without leaving his or her home, the risk of exposure or transmission of infectious disease such as COVID-19 is much lower. Plus, it is convenient for patients and providers.

Those who experience symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, and those who have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 are asked to call their healthcare provider before visiting the hospital or clinic. Testing is currently available at Hendry Regional Medical Center locations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone is urged to avoid time in public and keep a safe distance from others to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the virus. Hendry County residents are asked to limit time spent in public to essential tasks such as buying food and medications. It is also recommended that everyone wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds, avoid touching their faces and wear a face mask when in public.

Hendry Regional Medical Center and its clinics, the Dr. James D. Forbes Family Care Center (Clewiston) and Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center (LaBelle), are still seeing patients who need medical services, but many patients with minor health issues can benefit from scheduling telehealth appointments rather than visiting the clinic or emergency department.

“Some people may remember when it was common for providers to make house calls,” Williams said. “We are bringing that practice into the modern age by using technology to allow our providers to see patients in their own homes.”

For more information, call Dr. James D. Forbes Family Care Center (Clewiston) at 863-983-3434 or Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center (LaBelle) at 863-675-2356.