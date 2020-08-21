Brain Matters Research offers no-cost memory testing

Aug 21st, 2020 · by · Comments:

Forgetting things? Like names, where you parked your car, where you put your keys or important papers? Some age-related issues are normal, but can also be an early sign of cognitive decline.

The expert cognitive team at Brain Matters Research offers no-cost memory testing, as well as follow-up monitoring of your progress, all from the comfort and safety of your home!

Be proactive about your brain health. Call today to learn more about how we can help you measure your “memory strength” in a matter of minutes, and make sure your brain stays healthy and young,

Call 561-381-9060 or email info@brainmattersresearch.com.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie