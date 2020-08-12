Alzheimer’s Association’s Brain Bus offers virtual programs

The Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Brain Bus is here to help. This statewide outreach initiative raises awareness about Alzheimer’s and related dementia from any device connected to the internet. Programs are led by trained dementia experts and will address the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, brain health, risk reduction, how to receive an accurate diagnosis and the latest advancements in Alzheimer’s research.

Virtual Brain Bus featuring “Dementia Conversations:” When someone shows signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program offers tips on how to have honest and caring conversations to address some of the most common issues. Topics covered in the program include: going to the doctor; deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans.

Registration is required. Once registered, you will receive a link in an email confirmation directing you to the virtual presentation. A valid email must be used in order to receive the link. Registration is available online at: www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=1936020&profileDefinitionId=93

Click on “Programs and Events” then select “Alzheimer’s Association Education Programs,” or call their 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Brain Bus is funded in partnership with the State of Florida Department of Elder Affairs, and the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas Inc.