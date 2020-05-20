Zoom meeting to review EAA reservoir plan

WEST PALM BEACH – The South Florida Water Management District will host a Zoom webinar about the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) reservoir on May 29, starting at 9 a.m.

To register for the workshop, go to zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IgiYke4tSgaNTrH_3d9dDQ.

This session is for review of the 2020 independent scientific peer review conducted to critically assess the technical and scientific basis of the proposed EAA A-2 Reservoir water reservation for the protection of fish and wildlife in the Central Everglades.

A copy of the session schedule and draft Technical Document to Support the Central Everglades Planning Project Everglades Agricultural Area A-2 Reservoir Water Reservation dated May, 2020 (Technical Document) will be available by May 21 on the District’s webpage at www.sfwmd.gov/our-work/water-reservations under the CEPP EAA A-2 Reservoir tab.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this workshop is asked to advise the agency at least 5 days before the event by contacting the South Florida Water Management District Clerk at 800-432-2045, ext. 6805 or 561-682-6805. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service at 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (Voice).

For more information, email dmedelli@sfwmd.gov, or call 561 682-6340