Western Palm Beach County officials to participate in online town hall meeting

BELLE GLADE – A virtual town hall meeting for the residents of the ‘Glades is planned for Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m. Tune in online via www.brotherchurch.com or the Guardians of the Glades page on Facebook.

The town hall meeting will include information about:

• The Palm Beach County School District’s E-Learning plan;

• Assistance available to businesses;

• Financial assistance available to those experiencing economic hardship relative to the pandemic;

• How to properly protect yourself;

• Law enforcement efforts;

• Real time information and updates from elected leadership.

The town hall meeting will be hosted by DJ Church Boy, Tri-City Education Foundation and Guardians of the Glades.