Western Palm Beach County officials to participate in online town hall meeting

BELLE GLADE – A virtual town hall meeting for the residents of the ‘Glades is planned for Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m. Tune in online via www.brotherchurch.com or the Guardians of the Glades page on Facebook.
The town hall meeting will include information about:
• The Palm Beach County School District’s E-Learning plan;
• Assistance available to businesses;
• Financial assistance available to those experiencing economic hardship relative to the pandemic;
• How to properly protect yourself;
• Law enforcement efforts;
• Real time information and updates from elected leadership.
The town hall meeting will be hosted by DJ Church Boy, Tri-City Education Foundation and Guardians of the Glades.