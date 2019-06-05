Water Utilities Department receives a pair of honors

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department (PBCWUD) was awarded the Most Improved Class A Water Treatment Plant for upgrades to Water Treatment Plant #3 (WTP3) and finished as the runner-up for the Earle B. Phelps Award in recognition of professionalism and performance at the Western Region Wastewater Treatment Facility during the recent Florida Water Environment Association awards banquet.

WTP3 garnered the Most Improved award based upon staff professionalism and initiatives that led to the plant operating more efficiently, actions that resulted in a savings of $300,000 in electricity costs in 2018. Work performed by WUD staff included changing out membranes that are used during the filtration process as well as installing a new hybrid system that reduced operating pressures by 20 pounds per square inch (psi).

The Phelps Award recognizes wastewater treatment facilities that maintain the highest removal of pollution-causing constituents prior to discharge of treated effluent. The Western Region Wastewater Treatment Facility finished as the runner-up as staff was recognized for efficient clarification and disinfection efforts of wastewater in the Glades region.

PBCWUD serves nearly 600,000 county residents across more than 193,000 connections. PBCWUD’s service area covers more than 1,300 square miles.

