Voting for Big Cypress has moved to John Boy Aditorium CLEWISTON — Big Cypress has shut down all their buildings due to the virus. The polling place that was on Big Cypress has been moved to John Boy Auditorium, located at 1200 W C Owen Ave in Clewiston, for the election on Tuesday, April 17. All polling places will have sanitary wipes and lotion on hand.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.