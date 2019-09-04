USPS restores mail delivery, retail operations

SOUTH FLORIDA — The South Florida District of the U.S. Postal Service has announced the resumption of mail delivery and retail operations, which had been temporarily suspended, due to the approach of Hurricane Dorian.

The following 3-digit ZIP Code areas will have delivery and retail services effective Wednesday,Sept. 4: 334 and 349.

USPS Service Alerts provide information to consumers, small businesses and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events. Updated information is available at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.

Postal employees are reminded to call the National Employee Emergency Hotline at 888-363-7462 for updated reporting information.

