Two tax extensions passed by Glades County Board

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County Board of Commissioners adopted two ordinances on July 27, one extending the county’s local-option 1-cent tax on sales of regular and diesel fuel for non-agricultural use and the other converting the current 1-cent local-option sales tax into the Small County (One Cent) Surtax, allowing wider latitude in how that revenue can be spent.

These are not new tax increases, it was made clear by County Manager Bob Jones. Both had been advertised for public hearings at their regular Monday evening meeting, but there were no comments.

“This has been advertised for public hearing, and in the past it was for 10 years. It takes a supermajority vote and must be sent to the state by Aug. 1. It is the same tax we already have,” he told them.

Commissioner Weston Pryor clarified, “So this is just extending it 10 more years.” Jones nodded.

Commissioner Donna Storter Long wanted to ensure that diesel fuel is exempted, “because it’s important for lots of ag uses.”

Jones stated there is no tax on farm diesel fuel, and Commissioner John Ahern, who owns a gas station, said “it is 6 cents on clear diesel that is used on the road.”

Eighty percent of the fuel tax revenue goes to the county; 20% is diverted for the City of Moore Haven’s use through an interlocal agreement.

The vote was 5-0 in favor to extend the tax for 10 years beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

On the Small County Surtax, Jones explained that it takes the place of the local-option tax that expires Dec. 31, 2021. The other tax is a standing state program for small-population counties.

Commissioner Long asked whether they needed to decide now how much would go into the county’s general fund and how much for special projects, noting the conversion won’t happen until Jan. 1, 2022, so they have some time.

Manager Jones said they’d have to at some time, “but right now the way the ordinance reads, you all have the latitude to do almost anything you want with this money.”

Ahern stated, “We can still use it like we are but can keep some to use for special projects … or pay for repairs or pay for other stuff.”

The vote on this ordinance was also 5-0. The tax expires Dec. 31, 2032.