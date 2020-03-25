Turnout light for March 17 primary election

South Bay Commissioner Esther Berry keeps seat by one vote

Turnout was light for the March 17 presidential primary, as most Floridians’ attention was focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statewide, Joe Biden received 61.9% of the vote; Bernie Sanders, 22.8%, Michael Bloomberg, 8.4 %; Pete Buttigieg, 1.9%. Others on the ballot received less than 1% of the votes.

Some of the candidates whose names appeared on the ballot had dropped out of the race after the ballots were printed.

In the Republican primary, statewide, Donald Trump received 93.7% of the votes cast; Bill Weld, 3.2%; Joe Walsh, 2%, and Roque De La Fuente, less than 1%.

Around the Big Lake:

• In the only local election on the ballot, South Bay Commission Seat 1, Ester E. Berry won by one vote. Ms. Berry received198 votes; Michael E. Jackson received 197 votes. The results were confirmed by a manual recount.

• Palm Beach County had a 26.6% voter turnout. For the 51,886 votes cast by Republications, Donald Trump received 91.5% of the vote; Bill Weld, 4.4%; Joe Walsh, 2.9% and Roque De La Fuente, 1.2%. For the 150,361 votes cast by Democrats, Joe Biden received 69.9%, Bernie Sanders, 15.9%; Michael Bloomberg, 9.4%, and Elizabeth Warren, 1.1%. Other candidates received less than 1 percent each.

• Okeechobee County had a 19.3% voter turnout. For the 1,559 votes cast by Democrats, 66.3 % voted for Joe Biden; 17.5% for Bernie Sanders; 8.1% for Michael Bloomberg; 2.1% for Elizabeth Warren and 1.9% for Pete Buttigieg. Others on the ballot received less than 1%.

In Okeechobee County, 2,496 Republicans voted in the presidential preference primary with 98. % voting for Donald Trump; 1.5% for Joe Walsh and 1.1% for Bill Weld.

• Glades County had a 28.4% voter turnout. Of the 934 votes cast by Republicans, Donald Trump received 96.4%; Bill Weld, 1.4%; Joe Walsh, 1.2%; Roque De La Fuente, less than 1%. Of the 598 votes cast by Democrats, Joe Biden had 64%; Bernie Sanders, 16.9%; Michael Bloomberg, 6.1%; Pete Buttigieg, 2.6%; Elizabeth Warren, 1.8%; Andrew Yang, 1.3. Other candidates received less than 1%.

• Hendry County had a 21% voter turnout. In the Republican primary, of the 1,833 votes cast, Donald Trump received 96.5%; Joe Walsh, 1.25%; Bill Weld, 1.15%. Democrats cast 1,459 votes, with Joe Biden receiving 65.3%; Bernie Sanders, 19.6%; Michael Bloomberg, 6.9%; Pete Buttigieg, 1.5%; Elizabeth Warren, 1.5%. Other candidates received less than 1% each.

• In the LaBelle referendum to change the terms for future mayor and commissioners from two-year to four-year terms, 209 voters said “yes” and 178 voters said “no.” This referendum does not change the terms of those currently in office.