Torry Island facilities to see extensive upgrade

BELLE GLADE — Six contractors responded to the city’s Invitation to Bid on a planned major upgrade project on the Torry Island Campground docks, gangways and the lake piers behind the park pavilion.



Bids were accepted until April 6 on the project, and opened on April 9 by city Purchasing Manager Neil Appel, Deputy City Clerk Jessica Figueroa, Finance Director Larry Tibbs and a representative of Craig A. Smith & Associates engineers.



The bids in order from low to high are:

• Building Designs Inc. — $1,499,307.63;

• Brothers Construction Inc. — $1,913,504.38;

• Fender Marine Construction, $2,224,737.12;

• Cone & Graham Heavy Construction — $2,246,110.87;

• Kelly Brothers Inc. — $2,492,054.56; and

• Poseiden Dredge & Marine Inc. — $3,555,244.02.



Marine Contracting Group took a copy of the bid specifications and documents but did not submit a bid.



The next step is further evaluation by the city’s selection committee and a presentation to the Belle Glade City Commission, possibly at its May meeting, 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 18.



Deputy City Manager Beverly Scott referred questions regarding the project to Finance Director Larry Tibbs, who will be handling that, she said.

Mr. Tibbs confirmed the list of bidders and said, “We are in the process of evaluating the bids.” Once they’re done determining whether all the bidders met the city’s qualifications and specifications, they will determine the lowest bidding, qualified and responsible company that prepared a responsive proposal in order to make a recommendation.



Mr. Tibbs said he believed they would have the package ready for the commissioners’ meeting in June, which will be at 6:30 p.m. June 15. Whether they will meet in person or by teleconference as recent meetings have been conducted will depend on whatever the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines are at that time.