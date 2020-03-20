Tax Collector announces temporary office closures

All tax collector services will be provided online, by mail, email and phone until further notice.
WEST PALM BEACH – On March 19, Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon announced all tax collector service centers will be closed Friday, March 20 and Monday, March 23 as the agency prepares for critical operational changes due to COVID-19.
“I am closing our service centers and batch and payment processing departments tomorrow,” said Gannon. “Our Senior Leadership Team and I will work tomorrow to plan a scheduled re-opening on Tuesday, March 24. The re-opening will substantially limit employees’ face-to-face contact with the public due to COVID-19.”
Employees will report to work on Monday, Mar. 23 for additional training while the service centers are closed. Beginning Tuesday, Mar. 24, the Tax Collector’s Office will re-open to serve the public online, by mail, email and phone. All in person service will be suspended until further notice.
“These are extraordinary times and we must do everything we can to protect our employees and community by slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Gannon. “At the same time, this agency must continue to collect taxes which fund critical services in our community. The driver license and motor vehicle services we provide have a direct impact on people’s ability to work which affects our local economy.”
For more information, clients may call the Tax Collector’s Office at 561-355-2264 Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Updates will be posted at www.pbctax.com and on Twitter and Instagram (@TAXPBC).