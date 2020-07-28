Take note of upcoming SFWMD public meetings

Join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for several upcoming public meetings. SFWMD is continuing to conduct public meetings online or by teleconference to protect our communities from the potential spread of COVID-19. The public can watch and participate in these meetings using Zoom, a free online meeting tool.

Participants must register separately for each meeting. Check out meetings happening in the coming weeks below. For a full list of all upcoming public meetings, refer to our Meeting Calendar.

• Lunch and Learn Workshop

Procurement Policies

When: Wednesday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m.

Meeting info: https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/lunch-learn-sfwmd-procurement-policies-and-procedures

Click HERE to register for this meeting.

• Public Workshop for EAAEPD Research Permit Renewal on BMPs in the EAA

When: Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m.

Meeting info: https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/public-workshop-everglades-agricultural-area-environmental-protection-district-research

Click HERE to register for this meeting.

• Public Rulemaking Workshop for the EAA Reservoir Water Reservation

When: Thursday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m.

Meeting info: https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/public-rulemaking-workshop-eaa-2-reservoir-water-reservation-0

Click HERE to register for this meeting.

• Quarterly Meeting of the Everglades Technical Oversight Committee

When: Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m.

Meeting info: https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/quarterly-meeting-everglades-technical-oversight-committee-0

Click HERE to register for this meeting.

• Governing Board Monthly Meeting

When: Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Meeting info: https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/governing-board-meeting-august

Click HERE to register for this meeting.