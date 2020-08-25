Take note of upcoming SFWMD public meetings

WEST PALM BEACH — Join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for several upcoming public meetings. SFWMD is continuing to conduct public meetings online or by teleconference to protect our communities from the potential spread of COVID-19. The public can watch and participate in these meetings using Zoom, a free online meeting tool.

Check out meetings happening in the coming weeks below. For a full list of all upcoming public meetings, refer to their Meeting Calendar. Meeting agendas are available at least seven days in advance of the meeting date.

• Water Resources Accountability and Collaboration (WRAC) Public Forum will be Thursday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.

For meeting information, visit https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/water-resources-accountability-and-collaboration-wrac-1

Register for this meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-qA-LmGqRoG62jCD1rUOyg

• What: Big Cypress Basin Board Meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 27, at 1:30 p.m.

For meeting information, visit https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/big-cypress-basin-board-meeting-7

To register for the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_enSe1XBnTK6wmhPWl4ADXQ

• St. Lucie River Watershed Protection Plan Workshop will be Friday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m.

For workshop information, visit https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/st-lucie-river-watershed-protection-plan-workshop

To register for the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M8iaSoICQ3ebMRKSyrvGfQ

• Picayune Strand Water Quality Feasibility Study Public Workshop will be Monday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m.

For workshop information, visit https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/collier-county-sub-regional-water-quality-feasibility-study-public-workshop

To register for the workshop, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WHiQOgh_QV29vxbxM9SqUQ

• 2020 Central Florida Water Initiative Priority Water Body List and Schedule meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m.

For meeting information, visit https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/2020-cfwi-priority-water-body-list-and-schedule

• Caloosahatchee River Watershed Protection Plan Workshop will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m.

For meeting information, visit https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/caloosahatchee-river-watershed-protection-plan-workshop

• Kissimmee Water Reservation Public Workshop #5 will be Thursday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m.

For meeting information, visit https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/kissimmee-reservations-public-workshop-5

• Governing Board Workshop will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m.

For meeting information, visit https://www.sfwmd.gov/news-events/meetings

• Governing Board Monthly Meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 10, at 9 a.m.

For meeting information, visit https://www.sfwmd.gov/event/governing-board-meeting-september