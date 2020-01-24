Stress-free marriage services available

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Helping couples start a new and loving chapter together is one of the most important services provided by my office. If you’re planning to get married in Palm Beach County, my office is one of the first places you need to visit before you say, “I do!”

Whether you’re applying for a marriage license or planning a courthouse ceremony, we have all the information you need to help you and your partner seamlessly begin your new life together.

Before you get married, you must first apply for a marriage license. You can download a copy of the application by visiting my website, mypalmbeachclerk.com. There, you’ll also find important information about the application process, including what to bring with you, the associated fees and other requirements.

We perform ceremonies in our private wedding rooms located at courthouses in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Belle Glade. Our wedding rooms are an excellent option for couples looking for an intimate venue surrounded by a few family members and close friends.

Ceremonies are performed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and no appointment is necessary.

Couples receive a marriage license, wedding photograph and a commemorative certificate — all for less than $150.

It is truly a privilege as the clerk and comptroller for Palm Beach County to be able to officiate weddings and unite two people in marriage on the most important day of their life.

To learn more about our marriage services, visit the Marriage Licenses and Ceremonies section of our website, mypalmbeachclerk.com.